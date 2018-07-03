ONE LIFE ALL-IN Featuring Former ABBATH, BENIGHTED Drummer KEVIN FOLEY Release "Change" Music Video

One Life All-In, featuring members of The Spudmonsters, Abbath and Benighted, have released a video for "Change", a track from their debut EP, The A7 Session.

Despite the fact that this band comes from the hardcore and metal scenes, this new video shows that they're also able to play in punk-rock playgrounds. Watch below.

Lineup:

Don Foose (The Spudmonsters, Run Devil Run) - Vocals
Franco - Bass
Kevin Foley (Sepultura, Abbath, Benighted) - Drums
Clem - Guitars



