ONEIRIC CELEPHAÏS Unveil "From Beyond" Lyric Video

Florentian melodic, technical death metal masters Oneiric Celephaïs have premiered their new lyric video for the track "From Beyond". The song is taken from the band's debut EP, The Obscure Sibyl, which will be released by Gore House Productions on August 7th. A perfect example of Oneiric Celephaïs' dextrous skills and accomplished song writing will, "From Beyond" is available to enjoy right now.

Speaking about The Obscure Sibyl, the band have said: “The EP has been recorded at Void Studios under the supervision of Leonardo Bellavista (guitarist of Vexovoid who also helped the band with their 2017 demo), and it has been produced and mixed by Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Fleshgod Apocalypse), Francesco Ferrini (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Kreator) and Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Coffin Birth). The EP plunges its roots into the nethermost recesses of human emotion and the listener will be guided by the Sibyl in a journey through visions and illusions to the uttermost fall of men."

The cover artwork for The Obscure Sibyl has been created by Vladimir Chebakov (Katalepsy, Hideous Divinity).

Tracklisting:

"The Eldritch Dark"

"The Aeon Of Death"

"From Beyond"

"Vǫluspá"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.