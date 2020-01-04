ONI LOGAN To Front LYNCH MOB For Monsters of Rock Cruise 2020

Word began to spread this week that former Lynch Mob vocalist Oni Logan may be rejoining the band. The singer posted a picture on Facebook with guitarist George Lynch that read: “The Doctors say we’re good for 2020 #lynchmob.”

Mike Gaube's Headbangers has confirmed that Logan will be fronting Lynch Mob on the upcoming Monsters Of Rock cruise, which sets sail in February from Fort Lauderdale to Belize.

Logan has had five different stints with Lynch Mob and has sang on five of their eight albums including their debut Wicked Sensation, Smoke And Mirrors, Sun Red Sun, Rebel, and The Brotherhood.

Logan last exited the group in January 2018 and said he was “putting together a new recording and touring project.”

Lynch Mob is due to join Dokken and Lita Ford for a U.S. tour later this year. The shows will include a special encore performance featuring Dokken frontman Don Dokken and Lynch Mob / former Dokken guitarist George Lynch.