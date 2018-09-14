ONKEL TOM Featuring SODOM Legend TOM ANGELRIPPER Release Lyric Video For New Single "Flasche zu Flasche"

Ruhr rock icon Onkel Tom will release the new album, Bier Ernst, on September 28th, consisting of 21tracks on two CDs, titled - in accordance with their lyrical content - respectively Bier and Ernst. A new digital single and lyric video for the song "Flasche zu Flasche" has been released. Watch the clip below.

The band says: "Check out another appetizer from the upcoming Onkel Tom release Bier Ernst. This track is taken from the Bier CD. The song 'Flasche zu Flasche' draws influences from Russian folklore and offers a catchy chorus to sing along to. Special thanks go to Ferdy Doernberg for playing mandolin and accordion. The lyrics dignify the significance of a bottle throughout every human's life. Cheers'n'beers and lots of fun listening to the 'ode to the bottle'!"

Bier and Ernst will be available on SPV/Steamhammer on DigiPak double CD, double vinyl LP (Gatefold) and for digital download. As hinted on Zwischen Emscher & Lippe, Onkel Tom aka Tom Angelripper presents himself on Bier Ernst more diverse and autonomous than ever before: Along with rock versions of the popular drinking and party ditties that Onkel Tom and his band are renowned for, Tom and his four comrades-in-arms - drummer Cornelius Rambadt, guitarists Marcel Mönnig and Klaus Nicodem, and bassist Marc Beste - have recorded a dozen original numbers.

Tracklisting:

CD1 Bier

"Ich steh' an der Bar und ich habe kein Geld"

"Flasche zu Flasche"

"Wir trinken wenig"

"Bier, Bier, Bier ist die Seele vom Klavier"

"Durst ist schlimmer als Heimweh"

"Hätten wir lieber das Geld vergraben..."

"Was sind wir Männer doch für'n lustiger Verein"

"Jacky Cola"

"Durst wird duch Bier erst schön"

"Trunkenbold"

"Bier, Bier, Bier"

"Prost"

CD2 Ernst

"Ich finde nur Metal geil"

"Todgeweiht"

"Ich muss hier raus"

"Egal"

"Von Arschlöchern für Arschlöcher"

"Zwischen Emscher & Lippe"

"Auf dünnem Eis"

"Das blaue Buch des Lebens"

"Polizisten"

"Ich Finde Nur Metal Geil" video: