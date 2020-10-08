ONSLAUGHT Release Official Lyric Video For "Strike Fast Strike Hard"

UK-based thrash metal trailblazers, Onslaught, have released a lyric video for "Strike Fast Strke Hard", featured on their brutal new album, Generation Antichrist. Watch below:

Onslaught’s new album was recorded at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, with Grammy Award winning Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) at the helm, capturing the innovative band’s classic sound with a pristine modern production.

Generation Antichrist is the first album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, replacing longtime frontman Sy Keeler. Garnett, who has stepped in on occasion to perform live with Onslaught, delivers a vocal performance on par with the brutal musical attack that is Generation Antichrist.

Order Generation Antichrist at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Rise To Power"

"Strike Fast Strike Hard"

"Bow Down To The Clowns"

"Generation Antichrist"

"All Seeing Eye"

"Addicted To The Smell Of Death"

"Empires Fall"

"Religiousuicide"

"A Perfect Day To Die"

“Bow Down To The Clowns" video:

“Religiousuicide” lyric video: