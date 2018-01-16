Ontario’s CECILE MONIQUE Unveils Cover Of RAMMSTEIN’s “Reise, Reise”

Canadian independent Gothic metal artist Cecile Monique and her band are kicking off 2018 with the music video premiere of the Gothic metal cover of “Reise, Reise” by German industrial metal icons, Rammstein.

“I’m so excited to begin the New Year with my ‘Reise, Reise’ cover,” says Monique of the release. “Rammstein has always been a big influence for me musically, and although nothing can compare to Till Lindemann’s distinctive vocals and the band’s signature sound, I wanted to put my spin on one of my favourite Rammstein songs by giving ‘Reise, Reise’ a female vocalist’s interpretation, along with a bit of an operatic touch and some Gothic metal flavour.”

Monique, who fluently speaks four languages, is also looking forward to making her German-language recording debut with this release, following her successful break into the European metal scene since her bid to represent North America at the M’era Luna festival in 2016. “I’ve listened to German music my whole life, so I’m really happy to finally release a song in German, and I plan to release tracks in several other languages in the near future.”

The music video, which features Cecile Monique and her band performing the Rammstein classic in an old warehouse, gives viewers a taste of the dark, driving Gothic metal sound and live energy she hints we can expect to see more of this year. “This track is definitely just a taste of what will be a very active year for us, especially as far as new releases are concerned. I’m really looking forward to sharing what we’ve been working on and dropping some new surprises very soon!”

“Reise, Reise” is available now on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and all other digital retailers. The video for the track will be made available on Friday, January 26th.