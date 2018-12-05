ONWARD – New Fathoms Down Album To Be Reissued

Crushing Notes Entertainment has set a December 18th release date to reissue Onward's fourth album New Fathoms Down. The recording, which originates from analog 4-track demos from 2002, has been completely remastered at Audio Arts Studios in Las Vegas, NV by renowned producer/engineer Brett Hansen.

Hansen coproduced and engineered Onward's second album Reawaken for Century Media Records in 2002.

Crushing Notes Entertainment commented on the impending release:

"Guitarist Toby Knapp and vocalist Michael Grant (RIP) created this music as very raw demo ideas for a future Onward studio album. Onward disbanded in 2003 and Grant passed away in 2012. The music was forgotten and unfinished. In 2014 Knapp revisited the recordings and built up a new musical soundtrack around the decade old, deteriorating cassette. After doing so the work sounded more like a cohesive 'official' album and was released in very limited quantities through Shredguy Records.

“We decided to give the album the full treatment by enlisting Brett Hansen to re-master the work at his state of the art facility with his formidable skill and knowledge of Onward's sound. Many Onward fans are still unaware that the recording was available at all and missed the opportunity to obtain it. Therefore it is our pleasure to provide them with this proper re-master packaged in stunning Hermetic inspired digi-pak format. Many listeners, including Knapp, felt this was Onward's best material as it truly explored new directions Knapp was planning on taking the music."

Toby Knapp stated about the release:

"I am very happy to see this reworked version of Onward's final recordings come to fruition. Although it is actually just the work of vocalist Michael Grant and myself, the entire band were excited about the new musical direction we were about to take. These were originally pretty messy and unbalanced cassette recordings which we were able to transform into more of an actual hard rock album experience".

The remastered New Fathoms Down consists of 11 tracks, including two bonus tracks, “The Wrong Man” and “Dawn Of Our Only Day”.

