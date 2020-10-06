OPETH Announce Paperback Edition of "Book Of Opeth"; Updated With Extra Text And Photos; Limited 7" Vinyl Available With Pre-Order

Opeth, in collaboration with Rocket 88, announce the paperback version of the Book Of Opeth, which updates the original edition with extra text and photographs to bring their story up to date.

In the video below, guitarist Fredrik Åkesson recommends you head over to opethbook.com to order a copy at a pre-order discount.

The paperback update of the official illustrated history of Opeth includes the full story from the original hardback book, plus new photos and interviews with the band, bringing it up to date.

The book presents Opeth’s unique tale, from their earliest days until the present, and all in glorious dark colour. Told in the first-person by Mikael Åkerfeldt, the band, their friends, former members and collaborators, it is illustrated throughout with hundreds of early, personal, candid, live and studio photographs and and artworks.

Here is the true and complete story of Opeth.

For a limited time, each copy also comes with a 7" vinyl record* of unreleased acoustic versions of "Atonement" and "Demon Of The Fall", which is only available with Book Of Opeth.

* First come first served until the vinyl runs out, only available in certain countries.

Opeth have come a long way in the past 30 years, having evolved from raw death metal to virtuosic and progressive vintage rock. Always forging their own path, the band have delivered 13 albums, each a fresh milestone within its genre and soon, the band centred around frontman and guitarist, Mikael Åkerfeldt, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

To commemorate the auspicious occasion, the band will hit the road again and today announce their very special Evolution XXX 'By Request' tour for October 2021. For these eight very exclusive shows, fans can vote for the songs they would like to hear live, from the band's storied career. Polling at Opeth.com.

Mikael Åkerfeldt discusses this special occasion: ”So, we’re planning to celebrate a belated band-birthday, also known as BBB. How do we celebrate a thing like this, you ask? Well, we go to work. We are planning a very few select shows around the world in 2021 where you basically have the collective choice of picking the songs for the setlist. Since we'll be celebrating 30 years we would love to play a song from each album we’ve done. All 13 of them. If you can help us and pick your choice of one song per album from the list, and then we’ll simply play the songs with the most votes. It’s been done before, but not by us. I am reluctant and nervous, but also excited to see what songs you will choose. I can’t really believe we’ve been around for 30 years, but there you go. So please help us. And be gentle. The final setlist will have 13 songs. One from each album. Your call….”

Evolution XXX - Opeth By Request dates:

October

13 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

14 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

16 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

18 - Wuppertal, Germany - Historische Stadthalle

19 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Grote Zaal)

20 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

25 - Lisbon, Portugal - Colisue dos Recreios

Tickets and the 'By Request' vote at at Opeth.com.