OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT - "DAVE MUSTAINE Is A Fun Guy To Talk To, Contrary To What A Lot Of People Think About Him"

The Metal Teddy Bear Experience at 90.3 WMSC-FM met up with Mikael Åkerfeldt of Opeth at Starland Ballroom. He and Chris Annunziata talked about the Philadelphia outdoor festival at the Electric Factory and how it is touring with Gojira and Devin Townsend. The vocalist also talked about the constant request for "Black Rose Immortal", how he once vaped with Dave Mustaine, shed some light on a possible collaboration with Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater), and more.

Remaining Opeth dates are listed below:

May

12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

14 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion Festival