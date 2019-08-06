OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Discusses Stepping Out Of His Comfort Zone For Upcoming In Cauda Venenum Album; Video Trailer

Opeth will release In Cauda Venenum on September 27 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In this third video trailer, chief songwriter and vocalist Mikael Åkerfeldt talks about stepping outside his comfort zone to record at Park Studios with Stefan Boman, the decision to record the record in Swedish and English and mastering the album with Geoff Pesch at Abbey Road.

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

(Photo - Stuart Wood)