OPETH, HAMMERFALL, CANDLEMASS, ENTOMBED A.D., THE FLOWER KINGS Nominated For Sweden's Grammis 2020

December 12, 2019, 3 minutes ago

news heavy metal opeth candlemass hammerfall entombed a.d. the flower kings

OPETH, HAMMERFALL, CANDLEMASS, ENTOMBED A.D., THE FLOWER KINGS Nominated For Sweden's Grammis 2020

The nominations have been announced for the Grammis 2020, Sweden's equivalent of the US Grammy Awards.

Nominated in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category are:

Candlemass - The Door To Doom
Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of Earth
Hammerfall - Dominion
Opeth - In Cauda Venenum
The Flower Kings - Waiting For Miracles

A complete list of nominees can be found here.

(Opeth photo - Jonas Åkerlund)



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews