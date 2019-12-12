OPETH, HAMMERFALL, CANDLEMASS, ENTOMBED A.D., THE FLOWER KINGS Nominated For Sweden's Grammis 2020

The nominations have been announced for the Grammis 2020, Sweden's equivalent of the US Grammy Awards.

Nominated in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category are:

Candlemass - The Door To Doom

Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of Earth

Hammerfall - Dominion

Opeth - In Cauda Venenum

The Flower Kings - Waiting For Miracles

(Opeth photo - Jonas Åkerlund)