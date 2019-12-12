OPETH, HAMMERFALL, CANDLEMASS, ENTOMBED A.D., THE FLOWER KINGS Nominated For Sweden's Grammis 2020
December 12, 2019, 3 minutes ago
The nominations have been announced for the Grammis 2020, Sweden's equivalent of the US Grammy Awards.
Nominated in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category are:
Candlemass - The Door To Doom
Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of Earth
Hammerfall - Dominion
Opeth - In Cauda Venenum
The Flower Kings - Waiting For Miracles
A complete list of nominees can be found here.
(Opeth photo - Jonas Åkerlund)