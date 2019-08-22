OPETH Launch Official Visualizer For New Song "Dignity"

Opeth will release their 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, on September 27 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. An official visualizer for the song "Dignity" can be found below.

Various physical and digital formats will be available. Head here for pre-order options.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

"Dignity" visualizer:

"Svekets Prins" visualizer:

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand":

Watch for an exclusive BraveWords listening session report on the album, coming soon.