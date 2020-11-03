ORANGE GOBLIN Frontman Launches Route One Booking Agency

Launched amid the turmoil of the Covid-19 uncertainty, Route One Booking is staking a claim to provide forward thinking and creative solutions for its artists in the most challenging of circumstances. Bringing together a group of experienced music industry and business individuals, the company has installed Ben Ward, formerly at United Talent Agency, and well known as the vocalist in enduring British heavy metal act Orange Goblin, as its principal agent alongside co-director, Jules Chenoweth.

An already impressively eclectic roster of acts has been assembled including the likes of hugely influential punks Discharge, fuzz rock legends Fu Manchu, Canadian sci-fi thrashers Voivod and country star and producer Shooter Jennings. Coupled with the more established names are new up and coming acts such as King Creature, Video Nasties, Daxx & Roxane, Blind River and more.

Taking a fresh approach to the very real problems facing the live music scene currently, Route One Booking have already produced a highly successful socially distanced outdoor show at The Yard in Cornwall, a venue they also own and run, headlined by King Creature and attended by 250 paying punters complete with fully operational bars and merch stands. Route One Booking also offers its clients transport options for touring, backline and links to digital music distribution company Route Note, a company of which Jules Chenoweth is also a board member.

Ben Ward explains the motivation for the creation of Route One Booking:

“I’ve always wanted to set up my own Booking Agency and have the freedom to operate exactly how our artists want. I feel that given the current climate in the live music industry, that time is now. Working for 25 years as an artist, a manager, a tour manager and a booking agent, I have the insight and experience that is needed and have seen this business from all angles. Alongside Jules at Route One Booking, I feel that we have the right people and the right tools to start looking at new ideas and initiatives in this challenging time to ensure that our artists and bands continue to be creative and entertaining. Our clients are our main focus, we work so that they can work and if they don’t work, then there is no business. Despite the uncertainty regarding a return to the live music scene as we knew it before the pandemic, this is an exciting time to be launching this new venture.”

Route One Booking Director, Jules Chenoweth describes the philosophy behind the company:

“Route One Booking is born out of determination and enterprise at a time when the proverbial chips are down. In my experience of business these occasions are the perfect spawning grounds for a new dynamic business approach and a time to apply new exciting processes and ideas. With Ben Ward at the helm, Route One Booking will be dynamic and different, over time it will grow and become a leading independent booking agency carved out of the ashes of the now, to be the foundation of the future.”

Both men come with an abundance of music business experience. As well as 25 years fronting a globally successful band, Ben Ward spent 5 years as a booking agent at UTA and prior to that worked at successful management company One Fifteen looking after the affairs of artists such as Pink Floyd, David Gilmour and Jools Holland. In 2016 Ward gained national media coverage and widespread gratitude after initiating a fundraising campaign which raised money for the staff of music publisher Team Rock who were made suddenly unemployed when the company was placed into administration. Ward and his wife later received a Metal Hammer Award in recognition of their efforts.

Additionally, Jules Chenoweth manages King Creature, currently signed to Marshall Records and preparing the release of their new album Set The World On Fire on November 6.