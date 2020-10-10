ORANGE GOBLIN - Global Live Stream Shows Announced

"As you know, we have been forced to postpone all the planned 25th Anniversary shows which we had scheduled for this year," says UK bruisers Orange Goblin. "However, we have decided to try something different so that we can mark the occasion and we are proud to announce - Two Live Shows Are Happening!"

"We will perform two nights in London (England) in November - you can watch these shows online OR attend in person (if you're quick):"

November 15th - From Planet Ten…. To The House Of God

A set that will concentrate solely on material from the band's early, Rise Above Records era.

November 16th - They Come Back…. The Filthy & The Damned

A set that will focus on songs from post-Rise Above years, right up to and including material from the latest album The Wolf Bites Back.

How do you watch these shows? Both shows will be streamed globally and for tickets go to: hotel-radio.com/landing/orange-goblin-xxv-anniversary.

If you want to attend the shows in person there are VERY LIMITED physical tickets available via old-empire.co.uk.

Orange Goblin vocalist Ben Ward explains: "There hasn't been much for people to get excited about this year but we hope that this will give the Orange Goblin fans something to look forward to and we promise that there will also be other little treats both online and at the shows for those that get involved! We look forward to welcoming you all to our 25th Anniversary celebrations! Tickets on sale now, both will be available for 48 hours afterwards if you can’t make it."