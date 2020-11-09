ORANGE GOBLIN - Global Live Stream Shows Pushed Back Until December

"Having already seen our plans for a 25th Anniversary Tour dashed by the global pandemic, we recently announced not one, but two global live stream events celebrating all stages of the band’s lengthy existence to date," says Orange Goblin.

"With the newly announced lockdown meaning that punters who had paid for a ticket to see the band in the flesh at these shows would not be allowed in, we are refusing to give up – but we have re-scheduled the dates and decided that, come hell or high water, the Orange Goblin 25th Anniversary WILL take place!"

"So, we will now perform a pair of globally streamed pay-per-view shows online, still with a limited capacity live audience also in attendance, in London (England) on December 18th and 19th."

Vocalist Ben Ward explains, "Obviously, the second nationwide lockdown is a massive pain in the arse for everyone. And now due to the venue being shut throughout November, we have no choice but to reschedule these special live / live stream shows to Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th. We are very sorry to everyone for the inconvenience, but we sincerely hope that everyone can still join us for what will be two very special 25th Anniversary shows, and the last ever with our original bassist and best buddy Martyn Millard!"

"All tickets previously purchased to attend the shows will still be valid for the new dates, as will any pre-purchased live stream access. It's pretty ironic that these shows will now take place on the exact same dates as we were due to perform in London as part of the UK tour. Apologies once again for the postponement but these things are obviously out of our hands and we all hope you can all join us in December! Thank you all for your support and patience."