ORANGE GOBLIN To Release New Album In Spring 2018; MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL To Make Guest Appearance

London's Orange Goblin have finally officially announced that the writing process has begun for a brand new album, slated for release in spring 2018.

The new record will be their first for the Candlelight label since being acquired by Spinefarm/Universal and will be recorded early next year at Orgone Studios in the UK with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Cathedral, Paradise Lost).

The new album marks the band's first since 2014's Back From The Abyss. Although there is no information on the album title or tracklisting, the band can reveal that the record will feature a guest appearance by legendary Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

As well as working on the new album, the band is currently enjoying a massive year, having played the main stage at Download Festival in the UK and Resurrection Fest in Spain. The remainder of 2017 sees Orange Goblin continuing to play across Europe at the likes of Woodstock Poland, Wacken Open Air, Desertfest Athens, Up In Smoke Festival, and the HRH Doom V Stoner Festival in the UK.

They have also been invited to open the main stage at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in California this November.

Tour dates:

August

4 -Woodstock - Kostrzyn, Poland

5 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

12 - Sonic Blast Fest - Moledo, Portugal

September

9 - Fall of Summer Fest - Torcy, France

30 - HRH Doom V Stoner - Sheffield, UK

October

6 - Desertfest - Athens, Greece

7 - Up In Smoke Festival - Pratteln, Switzerland

27 - Voodoo Lounge- Dublin, Ireland

28 - Limelight, Belfast - Northern Ireland

29 - Siege of Limerick Fest - Limerick, Ireland

November

4 - Ozzfest Meets Knotfest - California, USA

18 - Helldorado Fest -Eindhoven, Netherlands

25 - MMC Fest at Slade Rooms - Wolves, UK