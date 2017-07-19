ORDEN OGAN Enters Charts With Gunmen Album

German power metallers Orden Ogan continue their successful crusade with numerous chart entries worldwide for their new album Gunmen, which dropped on July 7th via AFM Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Seeb: “It almost feels unreal to see our name appearing in the Top 10 of the official album chart in Germany. We are very thankful for this amazing success and are looking forward to tour Europe in the fall, together with our special guest Rhapsody Of Fire.”

Chart positions:

Germany - #8

Switzerland - #37

Austria - #31

Sweden’s Hard Rock Chart - #13

U.K. Rock and Metal Chart - #39

Check out dates on the tour flyer below:

Gunmen is available as a digipak CD with bonus DVD, limited gatefold 2LP silver vinyl, limited box set, limited 2LP red vinyl, and limited picture disc. Order at this location.

The album was once again produced by the band’s guitarist/vocalist Seeb Levermann, who just recently had also handled mixing & mastering duties for Rhapsody Of Fire’s latest release, Legendary Years.

Standard CD tracklisting:

“Gunman”

“Fields Of Sorrow”

“Forlorn And Forsaken”

“Vampire In Ghost Town”

“Come With Me To The Other Side” (feat. Liv Kristine)

“The Face Of Silence”

“Ashen Rain”

“Down Here (Wanted: Dead Or Alive)”

“One Last Chance”

“Finis Coronat Opus”

“Fields Of Sorrow” lyric video:

“Gunman” video: