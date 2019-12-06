ORDEN OGAN To Release Final Days Album In August 2020; Tour With GRAVE DIGGER To Launch In September

German power metal institution, Orden Ogan, will release their new album, Final Days, on August 28, 2020 via AFM Records.

Where to go from the Wild West? Singer and producer Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann explains: "Final Days is a dark-science-fiction-concept-record and it features all Orden Ogan trademarks such as fat and modern riffs, epic chorusses and melancholic orchestral arrangements. On this record you will find the best songs that we have ever written. Gunmen was a strong and important record for us, but Final Days takes it to the next level."

Speaking about the next level: the package for the Final Days Tour 2020 features heavy metal legends Grave Digger as main support. The second support act will not be announced until February 23 due to contractual obligations.

Orden Ogan will bring a whole new show for the Final Day Tour. From today there is a special exclusive pre-sale for the new album on CD digipak (+ Live DVD) in a bundle with the ticket of your choice, ONLY in the AFM Records webshop. CD, CD digipak, ltd. box set and limited colored vinyl can be pre-ordered as well. Head here.



The regular pre-sale for tickets on all known platforms starts on January 1.

Confirmed tour dates:

September

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

30 - Wien, Austria - Szene

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

2 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

4 - Sarnen, Switzerland - Urrock Festival

6 - Paris, France - La Machine

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Geiselwind, Germany - Musichall

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof