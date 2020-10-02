ORIANTHI Debuts "Impulsive" Music Video

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, will release of her new album, O, on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years.

Pre-order the album here. Get autographed bundles at the US or EU stores, here.

Today, Orianthi drops the second single and video, for the track "Impulsive" Watch the clip below.

"'Impulsive' is a fun track, I wrote it pretty fast with my friend and producer Marti Frederiksen. The video was was a blast to make at the Dollhouse in Los Angeles with the great director Jim Louvau," says Orianthi.

"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.

In addition to her album release with Frontiers this fall, Orianthi also has a signature acoustic guitar being released in partnership with Gibson Guitars with first-of-its-kind engineering that will be revealed later this year.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Rescue Me"

"Blow"

"Sorry"

"Crawling Out Of The Dark"

"Impulsive"

"Streams Of Consciousness"

"Company"

"Moonwalker"

"Sinners Hymn" lyric video: