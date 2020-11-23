ORIANTHI Debuts "Sorry" Music Video

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, recently released of her new album, O, via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch a video for the track "Sorry" below.

"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Rescue Me"

"Blow"

"Sorry"

"Crawling Out Of The Dark"

"Impulsive"

"Streams Of Consciousness"

"Company"

"Moonwalker"

