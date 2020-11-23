ORIANTHI Debuts "Sorry" Music Video
November 23, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, recently released of her new album, O, via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch a video for the track "Sorry" below.
"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.
Tracklisting:
"Contagious"
"Sinners Hymn"
"Rescue Me"
"Blow"
"Sorry"
"Crawling Out Of The Dark"
"Impulsive"
"Streams Of Consciousness"
"Company"
"Moonwalker"
"Sorry" video:
"Impulsive" video:
"Sinners Hymn" lyric video: