ORIANTHI - "I Learned To Play Guitar Because Of CARLOS SANTANA"

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, will release of her new album, O, on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years.

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Orianthi talked about working with PRS guitars. Following is an excerpt.

UG: Is a new Orianthi signature PRS in the works?

Orianthi: "I don't know the date, but I went to the PRS factory and we went over different ideas for a new PRS signature electric. I've already done four signature PRS, but the next one I'm doing with Paul is going to be very cool. We've been going back and forth so I'm not sure exactly when that might be coming out. Right now, I've just been focusing on the J-200 Signature, which had been in the works for about a year. So that's the acoustic I've been using and then I've been using the PRS 24s and different models that I have made with them over the years. Those are made to order - the last one I did was a purple one that has a lot of inlays and detail-work that is not available in stores due to the price of it."

UG: Are there other companies that have tried to court you to make signature models and why did those not work out?

Orianthi: "Yeah, honestly, I get so many requests from different companies asking me to play their guitars and asking if we can make a signature model. That's very flattering and I feel very honored that they want me to play their guitars. But at the end of the day, to pull me away from PRS or have me play another guitar… I'm not going to say that I don't play vintage Strats or Gibsons or different things. I've done that in the past and I'll do that in the future.

"Ultimately, everyone sees me with a PRS and I learned to play guitar because of Carlos Santana. He really got me into the whole PRS thing. Paul (Reed Smith) is amazing. He's an artist. As I said, I'm not going to say that you won't see me playing a Gibson or a Fender or something along with the PRS, but the PRS will always be with me, in my hands, until the day I die. My main axe, on the electric side, is a PRS."

Orianthi recently dropped the second single and video, for the track "Impulsive" Watch the clip below.

"'Impulsive' is a fun track, I wrote it pretty fast with my friend and producer Marti Frederiksen. The video was was a blast to make at the Dollhouse in Los Angeles with the great director Jim Louvau," says Orianthi.

"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.

In addition to her album release with Frontiers this fall, Orianthi also has a signature acoustic guitar being released in partnership with Gibson Guitars with first-of-its-kind engineering that will be revealed later this year.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Rescue Me"

"Blow"

"Sorry"

"Crawling Out Of The Dark"

"Impulsive"

"Streams Of Consciousness"

"Company"

"Moonwalker"

"Sinners Hymn" lyric video: