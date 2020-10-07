ORIANTHI Reveals Why She Left ALICE COOPER's Band, Weighs In On Replacement NITA STRAUSS - "I Think She's Awesome"

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, will release of her new album, O, on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years.

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Orianthi talked about why she left Alice Cooper's band, and revealed some of the first songs she tried to learn to play oin guitar.

UG: As for Alice Cooper, Orianthi's position was taken by Nita Strauss, who has been the group's guitarist ever since. Asked for her thoughts on Nita...

Orianthi: "Nita is a good friend. I think she's awesome. She plays differently than I do. She's a totally different guitar player. She's into metal shred and she plays really fast. It's fricking awesome. We just support each other. I'm more of a blues-rock-based player and she's more or a metal shredder. We're both females playing guitar in this industry and we're good friends. I'm just really grateful that Alice was able to find somebody at the time I left to join RSO and play with Richie (Sambora); he found Nita, so she loves it. She's having a ball out there with Alice."

UG: What were some of the first songs you tried to learn?

Orianthi: "The first song I ever learned was 'Twist And Shout' by The Beatles. I learned 'Cliffs of Dover' by Eric Johnson and that was the hardest song I had to learn when I was younger. Then I got into Jimi Hendrix and I got so obsessed with Santana - I studied all of his records and I learned every song and every solo."

Orianthi recently dropped the second single and video, for the track "Impulsive" Watch the clip below.

"'Impulsive' is a fun track, I wrote it pretty fast with my friend and producer Marti Frederiksen. The video was was a blast to make at the Dollhouse in Los Angeles with the great director Jim Louvau," says Orianthi.

"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.

In addition to her album release with Frontiers this fall, Orianthi also has a signature acoustic guitar being released in partnership with Gibson Guitars with first-of-its-kind engineering that will be revealed later this year.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Rescue Me"

"Blow"

"Sorry"

"Crawling Out Of The Dark"

"Impulsive"

"Streams Of Consciousness"

"Company"

"Moonwalker"

"Sinners Hymn" lyric video: