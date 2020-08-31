ORIANTHI To Release O Album In November; "Sinners Hymn" Lyric Video Streaming; Livestream Event Scheduled In September

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi has announced the release of her new album, O, on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. A lyric video for the song "Sinners Hymn" can be found below.

This will be Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years. Pre-order the album here. Get autographed bundles at the US or EU stores, here.

"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.

And speaking of playing live, Orianthi will host a livestream of a set from the world famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, September 19 at 9 PM, EST/7 PM, CST/6 PM, PST. Tickets are available here.

In addition to her album release with Frontiers this fall, Orianthi also has a signature acoustic guitar being released in partnership with Gibson Guitars with first-of-its-kind engineering that will be revealed later this year.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Rescue Me"

"Blow"

"Sorry"

"Crawling Out Of The Dark"

"Impulsive"

"Streams Of Consciousness"

"Company"

"Moonwalker"

"Sinners Hymn" lyric video: