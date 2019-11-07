ORIGIN Release Retrospective Video Interview With PAUL RYAN, On The Occasion Of First Ever Vinyl Release Of Band's Debut Album

Tech-death metal phenoms, Origin, recently re-released their first four albums to vinyl via Agonia Records. On this occasion, Origin founder Paul Ryan participated in a series of retrospective interviews about the Relapse-era period of the band's activity.

For Origin's self-titled debut from 2000, it's the first time the record is available in an analog sound storage medium (black & red). Watch the first interview surrounding "Origin" below. Next parts will be published soon.

The official vinyl-only reissues of Origin’s self-titled (2000), Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas (2002), Echoes Of Decimation (2005), and Antithesis (2008) can be ordered here.

Album formats:

Origin (2000) - black and red LP
Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas (2002) - black and silver LP
Echoes Of Decimation (2005) - black and baby blue LP
Antithesis (2008) - black and milky clear LP



