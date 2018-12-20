Original AC/DC Frontman DAVE EVANS Guests On The Australian Rock Show - "This Has Been One Of The Most Incredible Years Of My Life As Far As My Career Is Concerned"

With shows in Australia, Europe and a hugely successful tour of South America, the past year has been one of the busiest in the career of Dave Evans – founding member and original vocalist for AC/DC. From sweaty club gigs and concert halls to large outdoor festivals, Evans has performed to thousands of rock disciples. He was given the keys to the Texas city of Tenaha - who also made him an honorary police officer, did a 16 date tour of Brazil and even had a beer named in his honor. On episode 104 of The Australian Rock Show, Dave looks over these and many other of the year’s rock n roll highlights - as well as what’s in the works for 2019.

The City of Tenaha, Texas held a special Ribbon Cutting for the Tenaha Police Department on April 28, 2018. Special performer at the event was Dave Evans, original voice of AC/DC, reports Colleen Doggett of East Texas Press.

Mayor Pro Tem Harris and Chief Pope presented a number of plaques to various individuals for their service, support, and assistance. Subsequently, Chief Pope presented Dave Evans with an honorary police officer badge; and Mayor Pro Tem Harris awarded Evans with a plaque bearing the Key to the City of Tenaha.

The musical highlight of the afternoon was a rendition of the AC/DC classic "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)" performed by Dave Evans with accompaniment by several members of area law enforcement and fire departments.

