Original ALICE COOPER Bassist DENNIS DUNAWAY In New Audio Interview - "If Nothing Else Happens, The Original Group Has Managed To Reclaim Some Of Our Legacy"

Alice Cooper heads to The UK this week for a run of special shows featuring a bonus set with the original Alice Cooper group; dates and venues are listed in the official tour poster below.

Syndicated radio (and label home to Circus Of Power) Noize In The Attic recently sat down with founding Alice Cooper band member and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer bassist Dennis Dunaway for an in-depth interview.

​Du​ring the chat, which can be heard via the audio player below, Dunaway revealed that "Alice called me 'Dr. Dreary'... and I'm also the one who promoted the dark image... that dark image is what was getting across to people."

On a full reunion record: "I think we would all, including Alice, like to do that but there's a lot of dynamics involved… everything is baby steps."