Original ALICE COOPER GROUP Guitarist Launches THE MICHAEL BRUCE GROUP; Three Song Samples Available

Former Alice Cooper guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Michael Bruce reveals his new band, the Michael Bruce Group :

As a member of the original Alice Cooper Group, Michael wrote the hits that rocked a generation: "I'm Eighteen", "Under My Wheels", "No More Mr Nice Guy", "Be My Lover", "Schools Out", "Elected", "Billion Dollar Babies", and many more songs that remain a staple of classic rock today. "Schools Out", one of the most notable and iconic songs, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2015.

Formed with the intention to create new music in the style of those classic Cooper records of the early 70's, the Michael Bruce Group is currently working on a full length record for release early 2021. The band will also be booking shows for later this year and into 2021

The Michael Bruce Group line-up:

Michael Bruce - guitar / lead vocals

Lynette Bruce - bass

Jimmy Waldo - keyboards

Steve Potts - guitar

Matt Indes - drums

You can check out a sampler of three new songs - "Born Screamer", "Famous Face" and "Riding A Hurricane" - below:

Check out the official Michael Bruce Group Facebook page here.