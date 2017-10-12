Original GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Working On New Book, Steven Adler: The Shit My Friends Remember I Did - “I Owe Apologies To Many Girls Around The World”; Video

Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show spoke with former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler at last Friday's (October 6th) Bowl For Ronnie event in Studio City, California.

In regards to his upcoming plans, Adler reveals: “I’m doing a new project, it’s a book called Steven Adler: The Shit My Friends Remember I Did. I have a website called Steven Adler Stories and, you know, I was doing drugs for the last 25 years… well, not the last three now, but before, for 25 years, I drank, I did drugs.. and now that I'm sober, I'm talking to people and they're telling me stories, and it's just blank up there [in his head], there's nothing there. So I decided I'm gonna put a book together… a reminder of the stories. And I know, of course, I owe apologies to many, many girls around the world. When I was drinking and drugging, I would do and say things I would never normally say. So I hope you accept my apology. You know who you are.”

Watch the interview below, and check out Steven Adler Stories here.