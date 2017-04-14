Original MOTÖRHEAD & PINK FAIRIES Guitarist LARRY WALLIS – Deluxe Reissue Of Solo Album Death In The Guitarfternoon Released

A renegade among renegades, Larry Wallis is six-string slinger who was instrumental in the formation of iconic British rock band Motörhead and later replaced Paul Rudolph in the psychedelic cult group the Pink Fairies. Recently, Wallis revisited his 2001 solo album, the brilliantly titled Death In The Guitarfternoon, and put together this incredible 2CD deluxe edition jam packed with bonus material.

The original album is a no-holds-barred, double-barreled attack of guitar driven mania, as wild and free as the man who made it, with shades of punk rock, surf, psychedelia, and classic hard rock (Wallis was also briefly a member of UFO). It includes a re-recorded version of the single “Police Car,” an underground hit which Wallis released in 1977 on Stiff Records and remains a favorite today, recently covered by Sisters Of Mercy on their most recent tour. But the real fun begins on Disc 2 where Wallis has hand-selected ten unreleased bonus outtakes, which show the evolution of the material and offer an exciting glimpse into the mind of Wallis’s creative genius. The entire package comes with a special fold-out booklet that includes liner notes penned by Wallis himself exclusively for this collection. The 2CD set is available now via Cleopatra Records. Purchase the CD at this location.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Are We Having Fun Yet”

“Crying All Night”

“Dead Man Riding”

“Downtown Jury”

“El Diablo’s Hangin’ Ten”

“Where The Freaks Hang Out”

“Don’t Mess With Dimitri”

“Meatman”

“Mrs. Hippy Burning”

“I’m A Police Car”

“Screw It”

CD2

“Old Enuff To Know Better”

“Crying All Night” (Alternate)

“Forgotten Night” (Saturday Mix)

“Screw It” (Alternate)

“Dead Man” (Original)

“Mrs. Hippy Burning” (Alternate)

“Don’t Fuck With Dimitri” (Original)

“R We Having Fun?” (Original)

“Downtown” (Version)

“Meatman” (Alternate)