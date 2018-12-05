Original RHAPSODY Members LUCA TURILLI and FABIO LIONE Launch TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY; Crowdfunding Campaign Underway

Original Rhapsody members Luca Turilli and Fabio Lione have re-joined forces to write and record a new album under the banner Turilli / Lione Rhapsody. It will be the first time that they will record new music together in over eight years. The band will be completed by former Rhapsody members Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth

The band is set to enter the studio this winter to record their debut album. To help finance the album they have launched a crowdfunding campaign, where you can pre-order the upcoming album and other perks.

The Story: Rhapsody’s 20th Anniversary Farewell Tour saw Luca Turilli, Fabio Lione, Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth reunite and return to stage to perform classic Rhapsody songs for one last time. After the end of the Farewell Tour the original plan was for Luca and Fabio to go their own direction with different music projects. Luca Turilli, who recently ended his Luca Turilli's Rhapsody adventure, wanted to abandon the metal genre definitely.

Touring together and sharing the stage once again brought a change of heart. The love of the fanbase, the crowd, as well as the positivity of touring and playing together made Luca and Fabio realize that something new could be brought to the world.

While they were thinking of new possible projects a common vision surfaced and moved the artistic spirit of the two men, still moving them forward to this day. The fundament of this vision, a true mantra for them both: “Rebirth and Evolution”!

After closing their Rhapsody chapter the two friends kept in search of creative, original and innovative ways to express their artistic visions. Luca and Fabio started visualizing their new collaboration. In that creating a whole new generation of symphonic metal, enriched with modern elements typical to music productions they love so much. The excitement for their project grew with each passing day, so the men agreed to realize their vision under a new and clear band name: Turilli / Lione Rhapsody.

Although an enormous group of fans have been waiting for this, record sales aren’t what they used to be. The music industry has changed and evolved a lot over the past 10 years. A change resulting in bands having a lower budget for recording. Having no desire to cut corners and only wanting to give their fans the best of them Turilli / Lione Rhapsody turns to crowdfunding.

Says Luca Turilli: “After the end of the Farewell Tour and the last important experience with my Luca Turilli's Rhapsody, I would have never imagined continuing my activity in the metal genre. But now, after having personally celebrated the classic Rhapsody sound of the origins with our last farewell tour and thanks to the new artistic vision and our new greatly inspiring mantra “Rebirth and Evolution”, I feel honestly very excited for the unlimited artistic possibilities we could finally have while evolving and updating our sound to new frontiers and promoting our fundamental spiritual message of light with the most emotional impact!”

Fabio Lione states: “Yes, we believe a lot in the new Turilli / Lione Rhapsody band, the vision and in the possibility of making new music together presenting something really innovative, modern and fresh, also enriched by the no-compromise sound of the most modern productions. We also believe in the precious contribution of our fans to help us achieving this important goal and to give the possibility to me, Luca, Dominique Leurquin, Patrice Guers and Alex Holzwarth to restart an important new chapter of our music career facing a new album production. We count on you for all this to happen!”

In order for the men to record their debut album and start this exciting new chapter, they need your help.

How can you help Turilli / Lione Rhapsody? "Order our album in advance. By doing that you will allow us to partially finance our recordings. You can pre-order the album in different formats and are able get some unique and exclusive, once in a lifetime perks!"

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to obtain the debut Turilli / Lione Rhapsody album and be a fundamental contribution to the rebirth of Luca and Fabio’s collaboration. Find the IndieGoGo campaign here.

None