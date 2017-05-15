ORPHANED LAND Release 25th Anniversary Compilation, Orphaned Land & Friends; “M I ?” Live Video Featuring STEVEN WILSON Posted

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, oriental metal pioneers Orphaned Land have released a digital compilation of special versions of some of their most popular songs and previously unreleased material, titled Orphaned Land & Friends.

Frontman Kobi Farhi comments: “We are very proud to release these amazing collaborations we did with amazing different and various musical heroes of ours such as Steven Wilson, Erkin Oray or Yehuda Poliker. Not to mention that cover we did with friends for Pearl Jam or that amazing Piano cover Moran Magal did to our ORwarriOR song "From Broken Vessels". These tracks were released only as bonus tracks on our previous albums’ limited editions and some songs were never released officially. Many people were not aware of these amazing versions and we believe that Orphaned Land & Friends' is something you should all know!”

You can find all streaming and download links here.

A live video for “M I ?” featuring Steven Wilson can be seen below:

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums