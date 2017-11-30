ORPHANED LAND Release Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs Album Teaser #2 (Video)

Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, have released a second teaser for their new studio album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, out on January 26th via Century Media Records. Find two teasers below, and pre-order the album here.

For the new album, Jens Bogren once again took over mixing and mastering duties of what turned out to be the band’s best and biggest production so far. Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will feature a guest appearance of guitar virtuoso Steve Hackett as well as guest vocal appearances by no other than Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates). The great album artwork was created by Valnoir.

Singer and frontman Kobi Farhi comments: “We are thrilled and so happy to finally reveal you the great artwork of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs! Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can't wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album. As always it will be very eclectic, no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey. We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!”

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:

“The Cave”

“We Do Not Resist”

“In Propaganda”

“All Knowing Eye”

“Yedidi”

“Chains Fall To Gravity”

“Like Orpheus”

“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”

“Left Behind”

“My Brother's Keeper”

“Take My Hand”

“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”

“The Manifest - Epilogue”

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

To celebrate the release of the new album, the band will be touring Europe again in early 2018.

Kobi comments: “We are impatiently waiting to hit the roads and stages and play our new songs for you all. We feel that we have an amazing album on our hands. Join our ride and see you all very soon!”

Orphaned Land will be supported by In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum. Dates below.

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

6 - Jungle - Cologne Germany

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

9 - Flying Circus - Cluj Napoca, Romania

10 - Zet Pete - Krakow, Poland

11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy

15 - Jailbreak Live Club - Rome, Italy

16 - The Manoir Pub - St. Maurice, Switzerland

17 - Galvanik - Zug, Switzerland

18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney, France

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)