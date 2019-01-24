Ottawa's MISSHAPEN Cast A Dark Shadow With New Video "The Swarm"

Hailing from Ottawa, Canada, Misshapen are a diverse and melodic metal band blending elements of death metal, technical metal, and black metal. They are releasing their Transcendence EP on February 8th, and now present the official music video for "The Swarm".

Capturing the attention of audiences since 2016, Misshapen seeps melodies with harsh vocals, further ignited with technical riffs and meaningful lyrics. "The Swarm" is the most ferocious track on the EP and would be recommended to fans of Ne Obliviscaris, Children Of Bodom, At The Gates, and Dimmu Borgir.

The band shares their thoughts on the track: “It’s the black metal song of the EP, filled with dark riffs and horrific orchestration that revisits early Dimmu Borgir days. The lyrical inspiration was derived from ‘Castlevania’ the series. It means that people who follow a corrupt leader will bring a sense of hell on earth. This song intelligently showcases how we visit the other side of the spectrum of the emotion we generally induce in our music.”

Check out the Transcendence cover art and tracklisting:

"The Pressures Of Time Pt.1"

"The Pressures Of Time Pt.2"

"The Swarm"

"Strong Man's Will"

"Transcendence"

For further details, visit Misshapen on Facebook.