Ottawa’s ECLIPSER Debut "Cruel Is The Light To Thee" Video

Canadian blackened death unit Eclipser has unveiled the video accompaniment to "Cruel Is The Light To Thee". The track comes courtesy of Pathos - the band's debut full-length released last fall via Noise Salvation Records.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered at Topon Das' (Fuck The Facts) Apartment 2 Studio and engineered by Scott Burniston, Pathos delivers an emotionally disturbing sonic landscape comprised of dense and transcendent atmospheres interrupted by frantic, anxiety-inducing riffs, blastbeats, and a multi-dimensional barrage of ravenous screams, blood curdling shrieks, and harsh guttural lows.

Conceptually, Pathos is a cryptic and abysmal collection of bleak philosophies, exploring esoteric theologies such as hermeticism and alchemy. Laden with contrast between religious and blasphemous connotations and the overall notion that the human condition is something to overcome, the record is as pulverizing as it is thought-provoking.

Tracklisting:

“On Mournful Waves Of Eternal Dusk”

“Coagulation”

“The Key Of Grievous Calamity”

“Dismal Luminaries”

“Cruel Is The Light To Thee”

“Sorrow Spirals”

“Pathos”

“Sorrow Spirals”: