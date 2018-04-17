Ottawa’s INFRARED Announce Saviours Album

Thrash metal never dies! Like some mutated metal monster; a Thrashzilla if you will, it sees off all trends; and comes back stronger than ever.

One of the reasons for this is the love both fans and musicians alike have for this most durable form of metal. Such a band are ‘80s legends Ottawa’s Infrared; a band who made a big impact with Canadian fans in the ‘80s; and have in recent years returned to cement and carry on their own legacy, releasing a newly-recorded album of their classic material No Peace in 2016, which will now be followed by their new album Saviours due out May 25th.

Describing Infrared’s sound as “thrashy, aggressive, melodic, heavy, and tight”, guitarist/vocalist Armin Kamal explains that Infrared’s inspirations run deep.

“The Big Four will stand out as we have been described as a band with a bay area sound…But our influences are truly rooted in ‘70s and early ‘80s metal. Accept, Scorpions, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest are all bands that laid the foundation and the love of metal for us!”

Armin is stoked for fans to hear Infrared’s new Saviours album.

“Anyone who likes a more classic thrash sound, and longs for those days, just like we do, will dig this album. Since we are from that era, we are not trying to bring back that style of music, we are simply continuing what we know and do best!”

Tracklisting:

“Project Karma”

“The Demagogue”

“Saviour”

“The Fallen”

“All In Favour”

“They Kill For Gods”

“Father Of Lies”

“Genocide Convention”

Teaser:

(Photo Credit: Gord Weber)