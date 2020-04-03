OUR LAST ENEMY Release NSFW Video For "Never Coming Back"

Industrial metal outfit Our Last Enemy have unleashed the first track from their long awaited new release. "Never Coming Back" is the first new music from OLE since their 2014 album, Pariah.

After some time off, many feared the band was never coming back... yet they have returned in a big way! Dark, moody and intense vibes permeate a high impact return to the scene. Blending metal / industrial / goth / core elements, this track confronts loss of faith head on and addresses the stark reality that sometimes we are Never Coming Back.

The striking video for "Never Coming Back" is an intense NSFW psychological roller coaster that was shot across two countries, Australia and The Netherlands. It is a gritty, dark, exploration of a broken psyche, a futile desire for control in the face of despair and the loss of faith and harks back to the glory days of '90s alternative music videos from the likes of Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails.

"Never Coming Back" was directed by The Blackley Brothers for Her Name Is Murder Productions. The video's SFX and make up artist Courtney Hudson has an impressive career, including working on the last Aliens movie; and the video stars Dutch actor Mac Croes from the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

The Blackley Brothers comment on the process of filming "Never Coming Back". "HNIMP have worked with Our Last Enemy since 2011 and each time we welcome the challenge of pushing ourselves aesthetically to deliver both the band and fans a visually unique and memorable experience. Their industrial sound mixed with a love for avant-garde horror merges so well with our visual medium allowing us to break down stereotypical conventions; pushing down the walls of reason and delivering something that’s a modernisation of what you may expect from music videos in the '90s / early 2000s."

Dutch actor, Max Croes who features in the video has not only set his home country ablaze, garnering enormous press coverage for his work, but The UK too, appearing across television and Hollywood features (including Elton John's biopic Rocketman). He has worked with HNIMP on several projects and loves the creativity and drive of the director; each music video having a unique feel and energy. "Working with David is not only exciting and challenging but also extremely rewarding. Having the opportunity to collaborate with Our Last Enemy only added to this, allowing me to push my creativeness and work within my love for heavy music."

Our Last Enemy's as yet untitled new album has been self-produced, and mixed by Aria-nominated producer D.W. Norton (Superheist, Alchemist, Sydonia). The band has tapped skinsman John Sankey (Fear Factory, Divine Heresy, Devil You Know) to play drums on the record.