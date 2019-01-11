OVER IT ALL – LAMB OF GOD, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, SWORN ENEMY Members Launch New Band

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes, Sworn ENEMY guitarist Lorenzo Antonucci, 33 & West booking agency co-founder JJ Cassiere and Mediaskare Records head honcho Baron Bodnar have joined forces in a new band called Over It All.

Blythe revealed the new project’s existence by sharing an Instagram photo of the five-piece in an RV, although it is not clear what Over It All was using the vehicle for.

Randy wrote: "'The Nightmare Begins' 1.10.2019 In the @overitallofficial RV with my bros- we're just ONE FREAKING DAY into this thing & already it's trashed & smells like ass. I guess that what happens when you put a bunch of freaking savages from @lambofgod, @animalsasleaders, @swornenemynyc, & #atticsforautomatics together to form a band. Christ almighty, I thought I had left the van/RV days far behind me... Thanks @sumerianrecords for paying for the RV... I guess. Give us a follow for updates: @overitallofficial. What have I gotten myself into... #overitall #lambofgod #animalsasleaders #swornenemy #atticsforautomatics #sumerianrecords #getyourshittogetherkevin"

According to Over It All's Instagram bio, the band's debut album will be released later in the year via Sumerian Records.

Over It All wrote on Instagram: "What happens when you put together members of @animalsasleaders, @lambofgod, @swornenemynyc & Attics For Automatics? PURE MADNESS. We are OVER IT ALL. Hide your children, because we are coming for them in 2019. Thanks @sumerianrecords for the support & making this happen! Stay tuned..."