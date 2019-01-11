OVER IT ALL – LAMB OF GOD, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, SWORN ENEMY Members Launch New Band
January 11, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes, Sworn ENEMY guitarist Lorenzo Antonucci, 33 & West booking agency co-founder JJ Cassiere and Mediaskare Records head honcho Baron Bodnar have joined forces in a new band called Over It All.
Blythe revealed the new project’s existence by sharing an Instagram photo of the five-piece in an RV, although it is not clear what Over It All was using the vehicle for.
Randy wrote: "'The Nightmare Begins' 1.10.2019 In the @overitallofficial RV with my bros- we're just ONE FREAKING DAY into this thing & already it's trashed & smells like ass. I guess that what happens when you put a bunch of freaking savages from @lambofgod, @animalsasleaders, @swornenemynyc, & #atticsforautomatics together to form a band. Christ almighty, I thought I had left the van/RV days far behind me... Thanks @sumerianrecords for paying for the RV... I guess. Give us a follow for updates: @overitallofficial. What have I gotten myself into... #overitall #lambofgod #animalsasleaders #swornenemy #atticsforautomatics #sumerianrecords #getyourshittogetherkevin"
According to Over It All's Instagram bio, the band's debut album will be released later in the year via Sumerian Records.
Over It All wrote on Instagram: "What happens when you put together members of @animalsasleaders, @lambofgod, @swornenemynyc & Attics For Automatics? PURE MADNESS. We are OVER IT ALL. Hide your children, because we are coming for them in 2019. Thanks @sumerianrecords for the support & making this happen! Stay tuned..."
What happens when you put together members of @animalsasleaders, @lambofgod, @swornenemynyc & Attics For Automatics? PURE MADNESS. We are OVER IT ALL. Hide your children, because we are coming for them in 2019. Thanks @sumerianrecords for the support & making this happen! Stay tuned...