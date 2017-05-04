OVERKILL Announce Addition Of FLOTSAM AND JETSAM / SHADOWS FALL Drummer JASON BITTNER
May 4, 2017, an hour ago
Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, have kept the machine running strong in 2017 with the release of their eighteenth album, The Grinding Wheel, as well as adding another US tour under their belts. Today, the band welcomes another addition to the Overkill history with their new drummer, Jason "Sticks" Bittner (Shadows Fall, Flotsam And Jetsam).
"Overkill would like to announce it's newest member, behind the kit and steering the ship, Jason "Sticks" Bittner," comments Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. "We wholeheartedly would like to thank Eddy "The Mexicutioner" Garcia for holding down the ship and keeping the momentum up for the band over this past year plus. Eddy has and always will be part of the Overkill machine. Jason is a long time friend of the band and his abilities have always spoke for themselves. Let the touring continue...onward-upward!"
Jason "Sticks" Bittner states, "When my phone rang about 2 months ago and Blitz said 'Hey, me and DD are wondering if you would be interested in joining?' It really didn't take much for me to write back a one word answer... ABSOLUTELY! I am extremely excited to be a part, once again, of thrash metal history, and I can not wait to get out on the road and wreck stages across the world with the 'Mean Green Killing Machine!'"
Overkill live dates:
June
20 - Bel Etage - Kiev, Ukraine
22 - Opera Concert Club - St. Petersburg, Russia
23 - Volta Club - Moscow, Russia
24 - Copenhell Festival, Germanynmark
August
9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Czech Republic
10 - Party San Festival - Germany
11 - Leyandes Festival - Spain
12 - Into The Grave Festival - Netherlands
13 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
15 - Tivoli - Bremen, Germany
17 - More Than Festival - Slovakia
19 - Summer Breeze - Germany
October
14-15 - Loudpark - Tokyo, Japan
Headbangers Ball Tour
November
26 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
27 - Lka - Stuttgart, Germany
28 - Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands
29 - Große Freiheit - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany
December
1 - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind, Germany
3 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
4 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
7 - Z 7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
8 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany
9 - Hessenhallen - Gießen, Germany
11 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany