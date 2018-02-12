OVERKILL Frontman BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH On Songwriting - "There's A Fine Line Between Style And Repetition"

Speaking with Australia's Heavy, Overkill's frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth offers his thoughts on the band's 2017 album, The Grinding Wheel, songwriting, and working on material for Overkill's next record.

Blitz: "There's a fine line between style and repetition, so I have little post-it notes with some things that I know that I fall into, certain patterns with my vocals. Certain words that I use over and over again. I mean, how many times can you rhyme with 'fire', for fucks sake? I'm looking for new avenues to take them down, so let's say I'm consciously aware of it, because this is really about pushing yourself. If you can push yourself in a different direction, even those small nuances in being a metalhead, you're still going to come up with something great or something that is satisfying with regard to the writing."

Overkill - who topped BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 with their album The Grinding Wheel (Nuclear Blast), are back in the studio working on demos for their upcoming album.

Stay tuned for updates from the band as work on their new album continues.