OVERKILL - Welcome To The Garden State Documentary Series, Part 5: "Hello From The Gutter" Music Video & The Origin Of Their Bat Skull Symbol; Video

Overkill, will unleash their 19th studio album, The Wings Of War, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band launches part five of their multi-part documentary series, Welcome To The Garden State. Watch as they discuss the "Hello From The Gutter" music video, and the origins of their defining symbol: the bat skull.

More Welcome To The Garden State videos can be found below.

The Wings Of War will be available for purchase in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- CD Digi + T-Shirt + Poster Bundle

- Green Cassette

- Grey Vinyl (limited to 1,500)

- Green with Yellow Splatter vinyl (limited to 500)

A pre-order video trailer can be seen below:

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

"Head Of A Pin" lyric video:

"Last Man Standing" lyric video:

Welcome To The Garden State documentary series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Overkill's Killfest Tour 2019 - Wings Over Europe kicks off on March 8th at Zona Roveri Music Factory in Bologna, Italy. Check out a trailer video below, and find all dates here.

Overkill have announced The Wings Over USA 2019 tour. Kicking off on April 25th in Baltimore, the tour will make stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Nashville before concluding in Boston on May 11th. Joining the tour are Death Angel and Act Of Defiance.

Bobby Blitz comments: "We look forward to bringing 'The Wings' over the USA. It's been a long road but the journey is not over yet. Death Angel and Act Of Defiance join us on this jaunt so prepare yourself for a righteous beating. Let the headbanging begin in April!"

April

25 - Sound Stage/ Rams Head - Baltimore, MD

26 - Theater of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

27 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

29 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

30 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

May

1 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

2 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

3 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

5 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

6 - The Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

8 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

9 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

10 - PlayStation Theater - New York, NY (with Life Of Agony)

11 - Paradise - Boston, MA

The band also announced they will have a special release day show on February 22nd at Jamesburg Elks Lounge 2180. The night hosted by Old Bridge Militia Foundation will include performances by Headmotor and Alex Kayne as well as raffles and giveaways.

Line-up:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums