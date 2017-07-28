OVERLORDE Release New Tracks; Launch New Website

New Jersey heavy metallers Overlorde have released three new demo recordings and the band is excited to share new music with the metal world. The songs are “Awaken The Fury”, “The Madness Within”, and “Destroy Us All”. The tracks are available on the band’s newly revised website Overlorde.com.

Check out a lyric video for “Awaken The Fury”:

The band comments: “This is just the first solid step in bringing more Overlorde to the masses. Interested record labels, music festival promoters, etc, are encouraged to contact the band to see how we can work together to get a full new Overlorde album out and some metal festival performances arranged.”