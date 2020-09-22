OVTLIER Sign To Zoid Entertainment; "Who We Are" Single Due In October

Rochester, NY band Ovtlier have signed with Zoid Entertainment, who will be releasing the band's single, "Who We Are", on October 23rd via INgrooves.

Ovtlier is a band that the Zoid Entertainment team believes in: “When their manager (Dennis Sanders) played Who We are, we felt this was a project on which we wanted to work,” said Zoid President Peter Tsiolis. “As we continued to discuss what role we could play in the band’s future,” he continued, “we decided we wanted Ovtlier to be part of what is an extremely limited roster of bands that we want to have on the label side of Zoid Entertainment Group.”

“We believe 'Who We Are' is a beginning full of promise,” Tsiolis said. “The hook is infectious, and the lyrics will speak to today’s youth in a way that has been missing in recent years. “With the release of the track on October 23rd, we start the journey together with Ovtlier and INgrooves.”

The band premiered their official music video for single "Who We Are" back in July. Watch below.

"Who We Are" is about accepting the individuality of ourselves and others. Understanding that trauma, especially stemming back to childhood plays a vital role in the years to come of ones life. We all have things that shape and make us into who and what we are."" says Arena.

Ovtlier has grown into a roaring rock band of stadium ambitions. Led by the enigmatic frontman Joey Arena, Ovlier has already captured the hearts of more than 60K daily followers online, more than 2.1 million views of fan-curated content on YouTube, over half a million streams Spotify, and has been selling out shows around the Northeast. Their latest release, What Doesn’t Kill You, takes the listener on a roller-coaster jaunt. Drawing influences from Breaking Benjamin, 30 Seconds To Mars, Korn, Periphery and others, Ovtlier brings the rock and metal edge to a new height of intensity.

The band's first single "Buried Me Alive" is in regular rotation at Octane/ Accelerator. Watch the video below:

(Photo - Taylor Rambo)