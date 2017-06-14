Ozzfest's eBay Store Donates 10% Of June Sales To Rock Against MS Foundation

In honor of Jack Osbourne's Run The Grove for the Race To Erase MS Foundation – The Ozzfest Store has chosen The Rock Against MS Foundation to receive 10% of ALL sales for the WHOLE month of June. This money will go to the start to build the first Rock House Resource Center. Go to this location to check it out.

Cool one-of-a-kind collectibles, limited editions, vintage T-shirts, CD’s and more from Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath and Ozzfest are available.

For more information go to RockAgainstMS.org and Facebook.

"The Rock Against MS Foundation provides services from a three (3) grant resource system, which will provide daily care, quality of life needs and emergency funding, while assisting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) to live independent and full lives. Additionally, a brick and mortar facility we will call The Rock House, is in the planning stages, offering free support groups, integrative therapies, creative and educational workshops to all those whose lives have been affected by MS designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by MS."

About Multiple Sclerosis:

Every hour in the United States, someone is newly diagnosed with MS, an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

MS interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body and stops people from moving.

Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The advancement, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are moving us closer to a world free of MS.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with more than twice as many women as men being diagnosed with the disease.

MS affects more than 400,000 people in the U.S. and 2.1 million worldwide.