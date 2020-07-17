OZZY & JACK OSBOURNE Go Camping; Ozzy & Jack's World Detour Sneak Peek Video

Jack Osbourne has decided to humble his father with a little stay in the great outdoors. The duo has rented an RV and has headed down to New Mexico for a stop at the Roswell crash site. But before their tour, they must get in a good night's rest and that means pitching a tent for maybe the first time in their lives. Watch the video below.

Get more laughs & history lessons from the Prince Of Darkness and his son on Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, Thursdays at 9/8c on AXS TV.

"It’s time for an entirely new candidate... Ozzy For President!"

Ozzy Osbourne's official online store has been updated with a range of exclusive "Ozzy For President" merchandise - t-shirts, hoodies, lithographs, bumper stickers and buttons included. A video trailer can be found below.

T-shirt and hoodie bundles are also available. Place your order here.



