OZZY OSBOURNE - A Stray Shoe The Cause Of Tour-Postponing Injury
April 25, 2019, 41 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, recently appeared on The Jim And Sam Show on Sirius XM Satellite Radio. During his chat with hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, Jack revealed further details about the new injury his father sustained while dealing with pneumonia, which aggravated previous injuries from his ATV accident in 2003, thereby requiring new surgery.
According to Jack, Ozzy "tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing." This resulted in all of Ozzy's 2019 tour dates being postponed until next year. See for yourself in the video below.
The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.
Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
May
27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
June
2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena
TBA:
July - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl