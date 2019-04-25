OZZY OSBOURNE - A Stray Shoe The Cause Of Tour-Postponing Injury

Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, recently appeared on The Jim And Sam Show on Sirius XM Satellite Radio. During his chat with hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, Jack revealed further details about the new injury his father sustained while dealing with pneumonia, which aggravated previous injuries from his ATV accident in 2003, thereby requiring new surgery.

According to Jack, Ozzy "tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing." This resulted in all of Ozzy's 2019 tour dates being postponed until next year. See for yourself in the video below.

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.

Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

May

27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June

2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA:

July - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl