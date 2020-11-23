OZZY OSBOURNE And BILLY MORRISON Reflect On 2020 - "What I've Managed To Do, Pretty Well So Far, Is Keep Out Of The Fridge," Says Ozzy; Preview Clip

Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. Throughout the episode Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison discuss the good, bad and ugly of 2020 while playing some of their favorite hard and heavy classic rock.

The Ozzy Speaks episode will air today at 5 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. The new episode will also be available On Demand on the SiriusXM app and will rebroadcast on Ozzy’s Boneyard throughout the week.

Listen to an audio clip below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard / SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks: