OZZY OSBOURNE Announces Rescheduled U.S. Dates For 2019

Ozzy Osbourne recently cancelled the remaining four shows on his North American No More Tours 2. Following additional evaluation from his doctors, Osbourne will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand.

The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6th), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista (October 9th), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11th) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (October 13th). All four shows have received new dates for July 2019.

The new dates are as follows:

July

20 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

23 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl