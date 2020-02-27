OZZY OSBOURNE - Behind-The-Scenes With Actor JASON MOMOA; Video

Actor Jason Momoa appears in a teaser video for "Scary Little Green Men", a track from Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man. Check out this behind-the-scenes footage of Momoa channeling Ozzy.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott