OZZY OSBOURNE - Blizzard Of Ozzy Yule Log Now Burning

As the weather gets colder and Christmas approaches, Ozzy Osbourne is here to virtually warm your hearts with the Blizzrad Of Ozzy Yule Log.

The 72-minute fireplace video, available below, features the following songs:

"Under The Graveyard"

"All My Life"

"Dreamer"

"Ultimate Sin"

"Revelation (Mother Earth)"

"Holy For Tonight"

"See You On The Other Side"

"Crazy Train"

"Ordinary Man"

"Thank God For The Bomb"

"No More Tears"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Diary Of A Madman"