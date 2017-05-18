OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "Crazy Train" Gets EARTH, WIND & FIRE Mashup Treatment

DJ Cumberbund, a YouTube user that has made a name for himself creating mashups of popular rock, metal and pop songs, has returned. Check out his latest outing, a mashup of Ozzy Osbourne and Earth, Wind & Fire, which has been deemed by his followers some of his best work to date.

DJ Cumberbund previously released a mix dubbed "Freaktender" featuring The Foo Fighters hit "The Pretender" mashed up with the Rick James classic "Super Freak". Check out the clip complete with a video edited for the new song below. Note the contributions by The Beach Boys and Led Zeppelin as the song plays out.

The Foo Fighters are more than happy with the result judging by their reaction on Twitter: